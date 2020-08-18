One of two men injured when his boat caught fire in June has died, prompting a flood of tributes by family and friends.

Karl Pace, 34, was injured after his boat caught fire while he lay sleeping on it. He had suffered severe burns across 60% of his body and spent the following weeks in intensive care.

On Wednesday, his family and friends announced on social media Pace had succumbed to his injuries.

Pace’s brother Chris was among those who took to Facebook to express their grief at the loss.

“Fly high and rid yourself of the sorrow and suffering of this world dear brother. Leave that for us. You fought through what seemed to be impossible circumstances for six weeks, now it is time to rest. I love you,” his brother wrote.

Friends of the victim said they are “devastated” while others described him as a “humble” and “kind-hearted man”.

Soon after the accident, his friends had hoped to raise around €15,000 which Pace needed to help him pay rent and cover other bills while he recovered in hospital. Over €17,000 had been collected.