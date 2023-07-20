A lawyer for a construction worker awaiting trial over a Ħamrun house collapse that killed Miriam Pace in 2020 asked court to suspend the homicide hearing until the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia is concluded.

The request was made by lawyer Franco Debono on Thursday when pre-trial proceedings continued against Nicholas Spiteri, who together with excavation contractor Ludwig Dimech is facing charges over the tragic incident in Abela Scolaro Street, Ħamrun.

On March 2 of 2020, Pace, 54, was buried alive under the rubble of her family home. Her lifeless body was recovered following an extensive search that proceeded into the night.

Weeks later, Spiteri and Dimech, together with two architects responsible for the construction project next door to the Pace residence, Roderick Camilleri and Anthony Mangion, were arraigned and charged with involuntary homicide.

The architects consented to have their case decided by the Magistrates’ Court, while the other two co-accused opted to face trial before the Criminal Court.

Last year, the architects had their punishment increased on appeal by a court which confirmed the conviction but revoked the fines and replaced them with a suspended jail term, together with the 880 hours of community service imposed by the first court.

Meanwhile, proceedings against the construction worker and contractor have reached the stage of preliminary pleas to the bill of indictment.

On Thursday morning, Spiteri’s lawyer pointed out that the public inquiry into the death of Sofia would involve an “examination of conscience” into any possible shortcomings by the state in relation to the construction sector.

Its outcome could prove relevant to Pace's case. Moreover, the current public mood was not favourable to making submissions on these pre-trial pleas, argued Debono, requesting the court to defer the case to a more distant date.

The prosecution, represented by AG lawyers Etienne Savona and Abigail Caruana Vella, objected to the request.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera said the court would not put off preliminary pleas pending the outcome of a public inquiry.

She deferred the case to September for submissions.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are counsel to Spiteri.

Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Roberto Montalto are counsel to Dimech.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and David Bonello appear on behalf of the Pace family.