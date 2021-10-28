A mature olive tree has been planted on the former site of the so-called cat village in St Julian’s, after a saga which saw neighbours battling developers to preserve the previous tree on the site.

Workers were seen transporting and planting a large olive tree on Thursday morning on the site which formerly housed a small garden and a 60-year-old eucalyptus tree.

The neighbours and cat feeders have been butting heads with Portomaso, who own the land, ever since the developers announced plans to construct a block of apartments in 2016.

The eucalyptus tree formerly in the area was chopped down after it wilted. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The development spelled the demise of the charming 'cat village,' which had blossomed with colourful 'houses' and toys left there by well-wishers who took care of the stray cats colony in the area.

Last week, the eucalyptus tree, dubbed the last standing tree in Spinola, was chopped down, leaving behind a sad stump on which a crying cat face was graffitied onto.

The small green area which had surrounded the tree was removed and the eucalyptus continued to brown and wilt as the concrete development mushroomed around it during construction.

The olive tree was seen transported by workers on Thursday morning. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Last week Tumas Group director Ray Fenech told Times of Malta that while contractors had been instructed to amend their plans to keep the tree, he had been notified that it could no longer be taken care of. He promised that a mature indigenous olive tree would be planted in its stead.