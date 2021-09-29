A contractor questioned over the alleged roadside dumping of an injured worker is not a member of the Malta Developers' Association and had not even registered as a contractor, the association said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the MDA said that it condemned the incident on Tuesday afternoon, and it regretted that some people were using it to cast the whole building industry in a bad light.

The worker was found seriously injured on a road near Selmun. He had reportedly suffered a two-storey fall and was dumped there because he had been employed illegally.

The MDA said the contractor at the site where the worker was injured, Glen Farrugia was never one of its members and had not registered in the recent compilation of the register of contractors.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from political leaders and other stakeholders, including the Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers, which argued that it was further evidence of the need for all contractors to require a licence in order to operate.

"Until contractors are required to possess a licence to operate, which among other things would ensure that they adhere to construction regulations and provide lawful employment, we will never make the quality leap we require," the KTP said.