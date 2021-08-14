Our knowledge of the world in which we live has grown exponentially in recent decades. Science, research and documented experience have provided many deep insights into how the world works and into the connections between various components of it.

Environmental ideas, knowledge and movements have brought nature and our interaction with it at so many levels into widespread public discussion and debate. It seems logical therefore that we would use this increased knowledge and debate to inform our behaviour with respect to nature.

But this is where the problem begins. Rather than accepting what we know and acting accordingly, we prefer to imagine a different, more benign relationship with nature. Like King Canute facing the incoming tide, we like to imagine we have the power to hold back or even control that tide.

We imagine our brains, our technology, our science, our leaders have the problem of environmental degradation and climate change ‘in hand’ and all will be well. As with COVID-19, ‘normality’ is not only possible, it is but a few known moves away.

In this imaginary world, while we accept the need to ‘green’ things up a bit with more recycling, better waste management, more bicycles and lots of policy statements on ‘greenery’, we can, by and large continue as before.

This is extremely dangerous ‘non-thinking’ as the real world is now very different from how we imagine it to be. Our way of dealing with this illusion is to avoid the bigger picture, focus on the here and now while resolutely ignoring the flashing red lights.

All of this has once again been thrown into stark relief by the publication this week of the latest Climate Change Report from the International Panel on Climate Change (briefly summarised here.) Central to the report is the evidence of the negative impact of human behaviour and the consequent reality of extreme weather events. These events are now visibly unfolding daily and in our immediate Mediterranean neighbourhood.

While warning us of the dangers we face, the authors of the report remind us that we still have options but only if we drop our illusions and adopt realistic and fundamental change and do so rapidly. The time for tinkering around the green edges is long gone.

RELATED STORIES Life will be tough in Malta unless we make changes - Climate Action ambassador

Farmers ‘distraught’ as heat kills a third of the tomato crop

If we continue to believe in the previous ‘normal’ of rampant environmental abuse, we will finish up with significantly reduced choice and much further away from an effective resolution. The IPCC report unambiguously states that we can no longer take for granted the ability of the planet to go on absorbing our ever-increasing pollution.

Acknowledging and embracing this reality rather than continuing to deny it is the first necessary positive step.

The report reminds us again that no part of the world is immune or protected from climate change – there is no ‘get out clause’ or ‘it is someone else’s problem clause’. The report also makes it clear that the world’s most ‘developed countries’ (including Malta) are most responsible for the mess we face, especially the world’s super-rich. The report restates what we have known for many years – the world’s poorest countries and people will pay the highest price.

It is already common (if ignored) knowledge what needs to be done at individual, national and international level. Our first and key priority is to end rapidly and significantly our dependence on fossil fuels (yes that includes our cars!) opting instead for cleaner and renewable energy.

We need to revamp our food systems and consumption (yes that includes reducing meat consumption!) as well as radically changing our unnecessary ‘one use’ consumption patterns.

Ending our profligate waste of so much would also be a great starter. But we already know all of this and lots more; it’s not as if we are starting from scratch.

To achieve what is needed urgently one key precondition is necessary – that we end the fairy-tale of ‘normality’ and instead face reality.