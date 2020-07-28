The newly set up Malta Entertainment and Arts Association is proposing a number of measures aimed to safeguard the industry and the public from COVID-19 without a drastic halt to the industry.

The proposals follow a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Malta, with most being traced to a Hotel Takeover Party, after registering no new cases for a number of days. Another case was linked to a band march.

It also follows a call by medical organisations for mass events to be banned.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said a maximum audience capacity should be set to a ratio applied to the size of the venue and all uncontrolled events without a gate entrance had to stop with immediate effect as contact tracing could not be effective.

The association urged the industry to lead by example and called on the government to follow the guidelines and regulations issued for public events on the principle that they should apply to all and impact everyone equally.

Measures, it said, had to be enforced by a legal notice which should remain in force until further notice.

It suggesting the appointment of a trusted team or person from the Health Department to supervise events and ensure all safety measures are taken.

The association noted that since the virus had not slowed down globallyand the pandemic was still very active in other countries, all events aimed at having foreigners flying in should stop. The local industry could not be penalised for mass events publicised in Malta specifically targeted towards inbound revellers travelling to Malta from high-risk countries. Events should focus on the local market.

A much stronger and ongoing campaign should be carried out to enforce testing.

The association said its intention was to safeguard the entertainment and arts industry while ensuring the public’s safety until a vaccine is released.

It said it will start meeting the respective authorities to safeguard the industry while identifying several steps to be taken to address certain issues.