The education authorities will kick off a series of meetings with teachers on Monday to discuss the reopening of schools in just over a month.

Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the government has repeatedly said it planned to reopen schools on September 28. Schools were shut for the rest of the scholastic year in March, when the first cases of coronavirus were first detected.

Malta currently has 666 active coronavirus cases.

While the education authorities have insisted they are monitoring the situation closely and have plans for any eventuality, be it normal reopening of schools or a shift to online learning, the protocols continue to be kept under wraps.

Repeated requests by Times of Malta for a copy of the protocols the government has designed in preparation for the reopening have not been met, although Education Minister Owen Bonnici said they will be similar to the ones currently implemented at the state’s summer school programme SkolaSajf.

Times of Malta is informed that the teachers’ unions have also yet to be given information on the protocols though they are expecting the government to shed some light on the matter during the meetings which start Monday.

Meanwhile, health sources have said that the education authorities have also yet to pass on the protocols to the Superintendent of Public Health.

The sources said the information is now expected to be handed over after an upcoming meeting the local education authorities will hold with the World Health Organisation on the reopening of schools.

Meanwhile, the Union of Professional Educators on Friday said schools should remain closed until COVID-19 numbers are down.

The Malta Union of Teachers has also said current numbers could hinder the reopening but has also said the situation is still fluid and so the issue needed to be revisited continuously.