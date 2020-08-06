Melvin Theuma, the key witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case believed to have slashed his own throat two weeks ago, is now able to hold conversations unaided, multiple sources have said.

The self-confessed middleman in the October 2017 car bombing suffered injuries to his vocal cords but is said to be recovering well and will soon be released from the ENT Ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

“The tone of his voice is on the low side and his voice is still a bit croaky and hoarse but he’s talking unaided and he’s holding entire conversations, including with his medical team,” one source told Times of Malta.

Theuma, who has been given a pardon to tell all, was found in a pool of blood with his neck slashed and injuries to his abdomen in his Swieqi apartment on July 21.

This was just hours before he was due to testify in court and confronted with evidence which, according to the defence lawyers of the accused, Yorgen Fenech, casts doubts on his credibility.

Speculation was rife about how he suffered the multiple stab wounds to his neck and body but the police say all indications are of self-inflicted injuries.

Theuma has told investigators and an inquiring magistrate that there was no third party involved and that he injured himself out of remorse for his part in the journalist’s murder as well as because his testimony was not being taken seriously.

In hospital, Theuma started speaking to investigators and court experts through gestures and hand-written notes. The former taxi driver was granted a pardon last November but it hinges on telling the truth about the case.

His testimony, which includes secret recordings of conversations he had with people allegedly involved in the murder plot, has been described by police sources as crucial to the case against Fenech.

Theuma’s recovery is likely to get the stalled court proceedings back on track.

Experts initially expected a delay of up to six months after the incident, although sources said it still needs to be ascertained whether doctors are going to give him the green light to face further hours of court sittings.

The possibility of having no voice was not going to present much of a problem because he could have typed out his replies.

However, defence lawyers were keen to monitor his body language to support their claim that he is not a credible witness.