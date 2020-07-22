Former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar is expected to take the witness stand when the court case against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech resumes this morning.

The tension surrounding the hearing has been amplified by the hospitalisation of murder middleman Melvin Theuma, who was found with wounds to his neck and chest inside his home on Tuesday night in what police described as an attempt to die by suicide.

Theuma has testified that Fenech was the man who ordered the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, and has secured immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony.

His presidential pardon was exhibited in court records during Wednesday's session and Fenech's lawyers have said they have an audio recording which will show he has not told the whole truth while testifying.

What did Melvin Theuma's neighbours hear?

10.47am Our reporter Jessica Arena spoke to residents who live close to the Swieqi residence Melvin Theuma was living in.

"I sometimes saw him smoking a cigarette on the balcony, but he would quickly go back inside,” one neighbour said.

Read the full story.

Arnaud 'checked recordings once'

10.41am Cremona is asked how many times he spoke with [lead investigator] Keith Arnaud.



“Once,” he says, “for him to check that all was well.” Arnaud only checked one file “for perhaps three seconds”, Cremona says.

Defence lawyers are getting agitated here.

Eight recordings on inaccessible recordings

10.34am There are around 8 voice recordings on the inaccessible folders, Cardona says.



The witness is asked [by Fenech’s lawyer Marion Camilleri] how many folders there are in all. But Cremona says he didn’t count them.

Camilleri: “Did you check all the folders to see which contained evidence and which did not?”



Cremona: “I didn’t open the files, all I did was copy the folders. I wasn’t asked to do so”.

He tells the magistrate that he discovered the new information at 2pm yesterday and that he copied the folders indicated to him by the court.

"I stuck to my brief," Cremona says.

A software issue to blame

10.30am Zahra asks the witness what he says to people who are alleging that he deleted files, but the magistrate won’t allow that question. It’s inadmissable, she says.



Instead, the magistrate asks the witness when he accessed the hard drive and whether he noted any change in the files.



Cremona: It could be that new files were created every time files were accessed.



Magistrate: So was it simply a software issue that prevented access to the files?



Cremona: Yes. Nothing had changed.

'Files were not missing'

10.21am Cremona says that he discovered yesterday that another type of file was on the hard drive. He says that reports that the files were "missing" were not correct, and then goes into technical details about the extraction process.

He says Europol used two types of software to extract data - files ending with 'e01' could not be accessed using just the one type of software.

IT expert testifies

10.18am Court expert Alvin Cremona takes the witness stand.

Cremona was responsible for copying data related to the case. He is asked by the magistrate to explain how he did so.



Cremona says he copied and pasted the folders requested, and not all the data on the hard drive.



Inspector Zahra: “Did you see what the folders contained?”



Cremona: “No, I just copied them, I didn’t see what was in them”.

Redactions to Theuma's pardon

10.15am Inspector Zahra is presenting a copy of Theuma's presidential pardon, and parts of it have been blacked out.

Theuma's pardon is also tied to him providing evidence about other cases, the attorney general's office has said, and the magistrate has previously said that parts of the pardon unrelated to the Caruana Galizia case can be redacted.

Fenech's lawyer Mercieca wants to know who decided which parts of the document to redact. Inspector Zahra tells him he'd best ask inspector Keith Arnaud.

'We have a trial by media'

10.10am Melvin Theuma's lawyer, Kathleen Grima, says she would like to rebut allegations made against her client. The magistrate tells Grima that while she appreciates the situation, the lawyer has no locus standi [legal standing].

"Then we will go to the papers and make our voice heard. Because here we have a trial by media," Grima says.

The magistrate isn't having that: she tells Grima that she [the magistrate] decides what statements are minutes, and that she does so "with great caution".

Europol to provide a statement

10.06am Inspector Zahra also objects to the choice of the word "hidden". He says that recordings were extracted by Europol and the agency is to provide a statement to that effect today.

A Europol expert will also be brought over to testify, he says.

Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi also disputes the claim that recordings were "hidden". The problem was one of data extraction, he says.

'Theuma was to testify about recordings hidden by police'

9.56am Fenech's lawyer Charles Mercieca tells the court that Theuma was due to testify today "about recordings which were hidden by the police".

The magistrate won't take that, though. She says that recordings cannot be said to be hidden - they were "not found".

'Arnaud met court expert without authorisation'

9.50am Lawyer Caruana Curran, representing Fenech, wants to minute two things in the court record.

He tells the court that inspector Keith Arnaud met court expert Alvin Cremona without authorisation on January 30. [Cremona is due to testify today in relation to audio recordings made by Theuma].

Caruana Curran also tells the court that they are very concerned by what happened last night and notes that Theuma seemed "panicked" when undisclosed recordings were mentioned last week. He asks for a transparent inquiry into the matter.

Court in session, Theuma's pardon presented

9.48am Magistrate Rachel Montebello begins the session. Inspector Kurt Zahra immediately presents the court with a copy of Melvin Theuma's presidential pardon, following a ruling to that effect earlier this week.

Theuma indicated he hurt himself

9.45am We're still waiting for the court case to begin - people who are standing have been asked to leave, so the sitting can begin.

Meanwhile, police commissioner Gafà has told the press that Theuma indicated to police who found him in a pool of blood that he had inflicted the wounds on himself. There was no sign of a defensive wound or struggle, he added.

Police press conference

9.41am Meanwhile, police are holding a press conference to provide more details about Theuma and the circumstances in which he was found.



That press conference is happening at police headquarters in Floriana and is being led by police commissioner Angelo Gafà. Watch it here.

'His phone was engaged then he didn't answer'

9.38am We have some more details about Theuma’s movements on Tuesday, before he was found wounded inside his home.



The middleman was prepping for today’s court session together with his lawyer until 6pm, sources tell us.



"Theuma usually calls the lawyer when he arrives home, but this time he failed to do so. His phone was first engaged and then he did not answer,” a source told us.

Fenech in court

9.29am The man in the dock, Yorgen Fenech, is now in court. His lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca immediately approach him for a word, while four guards look on.

Fenech's wife and other relatives are here too.

Court fills up

9.25am Fenech's lawyers are present, as are some relatives of Daphne Caruana Galizia's. Cutajar, who is due to testify today, was seen pacing the law court corridors just after 9am.

Meanwhile, down the corridor

9.20am We’re outside hall 19 at the Valletta law courts. Just down the corridor, in hall 22, judge Edwina Grima is hearing the preliminary pleas to trial in the case concerning the three alleged murder hitmen.

Good morning

9.15am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. It's been a hectic and troubling night for police investigators following Theuma's shock hospitalisation last night.

We're told Theuma is in a critical condition but could pull through. He obviously will not be cross-examined today, and instead we expect to hear from former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, as well as a court expert about audio recordings seized as part of the case - if the court case is not put off.

A hearing of the public inquiry into the Caruana Galizia murder, which was scheduled for this morning, has been postponed. We'll see whether this hearing goes ahead as planned.