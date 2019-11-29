The alleged middleman, Melvin Theuma, who was due to testify on Friday in the compilation of evidence against three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia will likely not be appearing in court.

Sources said the court sitting was postponed on the request of the police.

Mr Theuma was due to testify before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, following an application filed by the Attorney General before the Criminal Court for the compilation of evidence to be reopened.

He was to testify in the murder compilation against George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat, after the President signed the pardon requested by Mr Theuma’s lawyer in return for his testimony.

The aim of the pardon is to establish all the 'facts' that Mr Theuma was privy to, in connection with the murder as well as other crimes he had been involved in.

According to court records, Mr Theuma, a taxi driver from Birkirkara, has been previously implicated in loan sharking.

Investigators also say he ran a lucrative illegal lottery parallel to the official national lottery.

The suspect had requested to receive immunity in the form of the pardon on all past crimes, before giving evidence.

He was arrested on November 14 during a raid that targeted an alleged money laundering ring that the man forms part of.

Lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Grima are assisting Mr Theuma