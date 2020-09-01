Melvin Theuma, the middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, underwent heart surgery and is now recovering well in hospital, sources told Times of Malta.



Theuma was hospitalised on Saturday after he was taken ill and reported some chest pains.



He was held in hospital for observation until medical examinations confirmed that he required a stent. Sources said this was confirmed following an angiogram, which revealed that he one of his arteries had narrowed.



Sources said that Theuma is surrounded by security officers and not being allowed to speak to anybody except medical staff and his partner.

It is Theuma's second stint in hospital this summer. The middleman had been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on July 21 following a stabbing he says was self-inflicted. He was eventually released on August 7.

He had been found with multiple stab wounds to his neck and body at his home in Swieqi and was initially in intensive care but was eventually transferred into the ENT ward. His condition improved rapidly and Theuma was able to hold conversations unaided.

Police said all signs indicated that the stabbing was self-inflicted and Theuma later wrote notes saying he self-harmed out of remorse for his involvement in the murder and fear that his testimony was being doubted.

Theuma has since been monitored more closely by police officers “for his own safety”. An officer is understood to be stationed inside his property but Theuma is not on suicide watch.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb in October 2017 in an attack allegedly carried out by brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, and Vincent Muscat, who has also sought a pardon in exchange for his evidence.