Melvin Theuma, the middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, was hospitalised again on Saturday after reporting some pain and discomfort.

In a statement, police confirmed that Theuma had been hospitalised and said he will be held in hospital for observation. Sources said that he is surrounded by security officers and not being allowed to speak to anybody except medical staff.

Theuma had been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on July 21 following a stabbing he says was self-inflicted. He was eventually released on August 7. In a brief statement, the police said that his most recent hospitalisation was not related to that incident.

He had been found with multiple stab wounds to his neck and body at his home in Swieqi and was initially in intensive care but was eventually transferred into the ENT ward. His condition improved rapidly and Theuma was able to hold conversations unaided.

Police said all signs indicated that the stabbing was self-inflicted and Theuma later wrote notes saying he self-harmed out of remorse for his involvement in the murder and fear that his testimony was being doubted.

Theuma has since been monitored more closely by police officers “for his own safety”. An officer is understood to be stationed inside his property but Theuma is not on suicide watch.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb in October 2017 in an attack allegedly carried out by brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat, who has also sought a pardon in exchange for his evidence.