The developers behind a proposed massive solar farm in Mġarr, which was unanimously rejected by the Planning Authority board, cannot change their plans when filing an appeal, the PA has insisted.

The development, proposed by Joseph Schembri of Electrofix Group, would take up arable land the size of six football pitches. It would see 5,784 photovoltaic solar panels being installed on 90 greenhouses covering an area of 14,100 square metres, roughly 32 per cent of the total site.

The original proposal was rejected by the Planning Authority board in March.

But fresh plans have been filed in an appeal to the planning appeals and review tribunal, proposing even more solar panels – 6,528 panels over a total area of 18,760 square metres, taking up 42 per cent of the land.

A hearing of the appeal, set for last Tuesday, was postponed to September.

In the appeal, the applicants argue they had often asked the board to suspend their application so they could submit revised plans following discussions with the agriculture and energy ministries. The request, they claimed, was turned down.

The proposal is for 6,500 solar panels to be installed on this stretch of land in Mġarr. Photo: EAPPS

'Minor land disturbance'

They note the greenhouses will grow “extensive amounts of crops” for the local market, with the solar activity lowering the cost. They insist there will be “minor land disturbance” and conditions could be imposed to ensure that, should the “agricultural process stop, the solar activity is to immediately stop as well”.

But the PA says the appeal tribunal cannot take a decision on a proposal that is different to the one considered by the board.

“If the tribunal accepts amendments at this stage, this same tribunal would not be in a position to decide whether or not the authority was correct at the time of the decision.”

The PA notes that the request for a suspension of the process was made one month after the conclusion of the case officer’s report last December, which recommended the application be refused as the development runs counter to the Solar Farm Policy, among others.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage also reacted to the appeal, noting that neither it nor the PA had assessed the revised drawings during the application stage. Still, the revised drawings did not alter the principle of the application, which remains objectionable.

The development, proposed by Joseph Schembri of Electrofix Group, would take up arable land the size of six football pitches. File photo: Matthew Mirabelli

'Area is of considerable archaeological sensitivity'

“The area is of considerable archaeological sensitivity as evidenced by its inclusion within Mġarr Area of Archaeological Importance [which] includes the World Heritage Sites of Ta’ Ħaġrat and Skorba,” the superintendence adds.

Apart from the negative visual impact, any ground disturbance could impact archaeological remains.

Heritage Malta has warned of a greater risk of flooding at Ta’ Ħaġrat due to increased rainwater runoff from extensive soil-cover associated with the proposed greenhouses.