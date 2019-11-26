The alleged middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Melvin Theuma, is to testify before the Magistrate’ Court which had presided over the compilation of evidence against the three men accused of the murder.

In a decree handed down on Tuesday, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit declared that, in view of an application filed by the Attorney General before the Criminal Court, Mr Theuma was to testify on Friday.

The ruling comes less than 24 hours after the President signed the pardon requested by Mr Theuma’s lawyer in return for his testimony.

The alleged middleman is to testify in the murder compilation against George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat.

The aim of the pardon is to establish all the "facts" that Mr Theuma was privy to in connection with the murder as well as other crimes he had been involved in.

According to court records, Mr Theuma, a taxi driver from Birkirkara, has been previously implicated in loan sharking. Investigators also say he ran a lucrative illegal lottery that ran parallel to the official national lottery.

The suspect had requested to receive immunity in the form of the pardon on all past crimes, before giving evidence.

He was arrested on November 14 during a raid that targeted an alleged money laundering ring that the man forms part of.

Lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Grima are assisting Mr Theuma.