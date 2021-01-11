The economic services ministry indicated on Monday that the second round of consumer vouchers may be delayed because of the current COVID-19 situation.

The vouchers totalling €100 for all those over 16, were meant to be issued this month.

In a statement, the ministry said all preparations are complete but consultations are being held with the health authorities and other stakeholders on the timing of the issue for the best benefit of the economy.

"The aim of the vouchers is to stimulate the economy with an injection of €45 million that will generate business and improve quality of life," minister Silvio Schembri said.

He said the vouchers would therefore be issued once the consultations are completed and when bars and clubs are reopened so that they too could benefit. The bars and clubs are currently closed until February 1.

The ministry said the technological aspects of the scheme have been upgraded. Businesses which have already used the app will be able to use it once more, without change.

Those persons having an expired ID card or need to renew their residence permit need to do so immediately.

The first round of vouchers was announced in June as part of the government’s COVID-19 recovery measures with the vouchers, also totalling €100, remaining valid till October.