Labour MEP Miriam Dalli feels "angry and betrayed" in the wake of the fallout from the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Writing on Facebook on Saturday morning, Dr Dalli, who has been touted as one of the potential contenders for the party's leadership, said people from different political backgrounds who have spoken to her said they felt disorientated.

"This is not an issue of Labourites and Nationalists. This is an issue that involves the entire country," she wrote in her first comments on the various political and legal issues making headlines in recent days.

"Things cannot drag on more than they should. The many questions that there are need to be answered."

Dr Dalli called for justice which has to be seen being carried out "with everyone".

"We need to protect our country above anything else because this is the Malta and Gozo where I hope my children grow. This is a difficult time. But I am convinced that together we can one again be strong and focused on the values that have always guided us," the MEP said.

Dr Dalli concluded her Facebook post by saying she is convinced that as was the case in the past, the party can once again get back on its feet in a "better and more determined way".

'Stop crying like a fool'

Reacting to the comments, one of Ms Caruana Galizia's sons, Matthew, said Dr Dalli did nothing when she "could have done something that would have prevented murder".

"Now stop crying like a fool and commit to doing something. Demand that the Prime Minister resigns immediately. Then use your fat salary to buy a ticket to Malta and sit in the road with the protestors," he wrote.

On Friday, Times of Malta reported that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had informed associates that he intends to announce his resignation imminently.

His decision to leave was precipitated by the political and legal crisis brought about by the Caruana Galizia investigation debacle.

Dr Muscat visited President George Vella on Friday morning at San Anton Palace, where he is believed to have given notice of his intention to step down.