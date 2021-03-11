A man who earlier this year allegedly harassed his former girlfriend and threatened to plant a bomb in her car was back in court on Thursday after mobile phone localisation placed him in Senglea at the time that the woman’s car was set on fire last December.

Omar Djelassi, a 23-year old Cospicua resident, was charged with damaging the woman’s car as well as another car parked nearby and the façade of a residence on the night of December 16. He was also accused of harassing and threatening the woman and her mother, threatening them through phone calls and messages, causing them to fear violence as well as breaching previous bail conditions.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello heard the prosecution explain how their investigations into the arson had led them to phone localisations which revealed that he was in the vicinity on the day of the fire.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb requested bail for their client but this was vehemently opposed by the police. The court denied this request and the man was remanded in custody.

The police said in a statement earlier on Thursday that the man was arrested following intensive investigations by the Arson Unit with the Major Crimes Department.

Police inspectors Mario Xiberras, Darren Buhagiar and Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

In January, Djelassi was charged with harassing the women and causing them to fear violence. On that occasion, the prosecution had told the court that the victims were too scared to sleep at night. He was granted bail over this case just two weeks ago.