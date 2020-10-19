A total of 852 new patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, more than the number detected in the months between March and July.

On Sunday, the health authorities said another 142 patients had tested positive for the virus in the previous 24 hours – the second-highest number since March.

This means daily tallies have been in the three figures for five days in a row.

There are currently 1,347 active cases of the virus as 52 patients had recovered overnight.

These statistics, combined with the number of hospitalisations and deaths seen over the past few weeks, show the situation is far worse now than it was during the first half of the year when the pandemic first hit the island.

Between March 7, when the first case was detected, and the end of July, 824 patients were infected compared to the 852 in the last week alone.

Still, Malta has gone down the European charts for cases per capita as the virus surges again on the continent and in the United Kingdom.

According to the daily reports compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Sunday, Malta has had 231.6 cases for every 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

That puts it in 11th place in Europe, the same position as on the death rate with 1.6 per 100,000. Malta has had 45 deaths connected with the virus so far.

The government was forced to introduce new mitigation measures on Friday, making mask-wearing mandatory outside the home and private office.

Bars and clubs are now under an 11pm curfew, a rule which does not apply to restaurants.

Families remain a big source of infection. The public health department said on Sunday that of the 204 patients who tested positive on Saturday, 46 were family of other infected people.

Another 18 cases were linked to workplaces, where it has now become obligatory to wear a mask.

Three cases were linked to Paceville and four to social gatherings.

Photo: Times of Malta

Positivity rate

Since the first case of COVID-19 was picked up in March, the health authorities have insisted that rigorous testing is a key strategy when trying to keep the spread under control.

In recent days, the number of tests per day has neared the 3,000 mark.

But apart from the actual number of tests carried out, the so-called positivity rate is also monitored. This is the percentage of positive cases that come out of the daily number of tests.

This has been on the rise. While it hovered around the four per cent mark throughout the week, reaching around 4.5 per cent on Thursday when 112 cases were detected out of 2,882 tests, it shot up over the weekend.

On Saturday, when a record of 204 patients was found infected with the virus, the positivity rate stood at 7.1 per cent.

It dropped slightly on Sunday to 5.9 per cent – 142 from 2,404 tests.

Mask or not?

The authorities have yet to clarify a number of questions around the new rule on mandatory mask-wearing outside the home.

It remains unclear, for instance, whether a mask needs to be worn while walking for exercise.

When the measure was announced on Friday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said those doing physical activity are allowed to remove their mask, although they are urged to carry one around.

In her examples, though, she only mentioned jogging and cycling – no mention of walking.

Similarly, it remains somewhat unclear if smoking is now banned unless one is on private property, since taking off the face mask other than when eating is not permitted.

Times of Malta has sought clarification but replies have yet to be provided.

The rules on masks at restaurants remain unchanged.

Face coverings can only be removed when seated at table but must be worn to enter a restaurant or move around, such as to go to the bathroom.