Childcare centres across the country are gradually opening their doors following a coronavirus-forced shutdown, with the number of children attending on Monday more than double that registered on Friday.

More than 100 childcare centres have now reopened, with 37 centres opening on Monday to join the 69 which resumed business late last week. In total, almost 1,000 children are now back in childcare.

Childcare centres were given the green light to reopen last week, provided they adhere to strict sanitation measures ordered by the Superintendent for Public Health. Centres had been shut down in March.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici provided an update on childcare centre attendance during a visit he paid to a centre in Żejtun run by the town’s local council.

Manuċċa, which was one of the first childcare centres to reopen, has been operating for the last six years and employs nine people, including a coordinator, a helper and seven carers.

Bonnici thanked employees of all childcare centres forming part of the free childcare scheme, including those who work in the 14 centres run by the Foundation for Educational Services.

Centres were crucial for parents who wanted to further their career, the minister said, as he urged more parents to take advantage of the state-sponsored service.