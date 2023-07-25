Contrary to popular belief, most businesses work ethically and with respect for the public and the environment, according to the CEO of the Malta Chamber of SMEs. And now such businesses have a chance to win nationwide awards to be recognised and promoted for their diligent work.

The Malta Chamber of SMEs is organising the second edition of the Malta Business Awards together with Malta Enterprise, primarily to celebrate and promote ethical businesses that go the extra mile to respect the public and the environment and to thrive to be innovative responsibly.

Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Agius Mamo said many people have sadly been consumed by a sense of distrust in businesses and employers.

Social media comments - even under posts promoting the awards - continuously lambast businesses and accuse them of greed. Consequently, the majority of businesses that do their job well are overshadowed by the few rogue ones.

"So many people nowadays are convinced that all business people are greedy thieves who are always looking for ways to benefit off their customers, employees and the environment. We have dehumanised businesses, but the truth is, most of them operate ethically, even though we rarely hear about them," she said.

"We want the Malta Business Awards to reward those who work diligently and selflessly, to encourage others to follow in their footsteps and to show people that we must support these businesses if we want to see real change."

Businesses can apply here to be considered for one or more awards till Monday. Eighteen awards are up for grabs in four different categories - distinct initiatives, green ambassadors, celebrating business and business innovation.

Last year's winners of the Malta Business Awards. Photo: Malta Chamber of SMEs

The event - which was organised for the first time last year - seeks to recognise outstanding startups, female entrepreneurs, apprenticeship initiatives, and solutions targeting climate change and sustainable processes, among others.

Businesses can win awards for being leaders in inclusivity, mental health awareness, sustainable energy and water initiatives, quality tourism, for having the most social impact, excellent customer service, contributing to local culture, strategising waste management outstandingly, innovation and for the best digital solutions for businesses, among others.

The final awards night will also reward the start-up business of the year, the Gozo business of the year, the SME of the year, the young entrepreneur of the year and the family business of the year.

Reusable food wrapping company Frank Wrap, which scooped the award for best waste reduction strategy last year said that winning the award "was a major turning point" and "increased customer trust and boosted sales".

Shortlisted applicants for this year's second edition of the awards will be announced on September 11, the finalists will be announced on October 30 and the final gala awards ceremony will be held on December 1.