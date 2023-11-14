The architects behind the embellishment of Mosta Square have distanced themselves from a decision to uproot and transplant mature ficus trees that characterised the area for decades.

“At no point did we recommend the removal of these trees which provided a small green lung to the square and this decision was taken only by the local council and the authorities,” architectural firm Studjurban said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is indeed a pity that these mature trees have been removed. In our projects, whenever possible…. we always seek to incorporate trees and other natural elements," it added.

An Environment and Resources Authority case officer report dated November 13 shows that the permit request to remove the trees was filed by Mosta local council.

The decision to transplant 12 Ficus trees away from the square came to light on Monday, when the trees were trimmed down to their trunks.

Residents and environmentalists were dismayed and on Tuesday morning, Moviment Graffitti activists stood in front of the trunks, stopping diggers from tearing them out of the ground near the Rotunda, their home for half a century.

Police officers intervened on Tuesday afternoon, setting up a fence around the trees, dragging protesters away and handcuffing them.

The intention is to transplant the trees on Tuesday night to another area in Santa Margarita, where workers have cut down "sick" trees to make way for the Ficus ones.

Activists sought to protect the trees on Tuesday. They were eventually dragged away by the police. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Following the public outcry, Studjurban emphasised that it “disassociates itself completely from this decision.”

Explaining that they never intended for the trees to be removed, their project plans and responsibilities only covered the design and implementation of the paving and “other elements” within the site.

Project plans that show trees were included in the envisioned Mosta Square. Photo: Studjurban

The ERA case officer's report shows that the Mosta council received a permit to transplant the trees on November 3.

The report indicates that the council intends to replace the Ficus trees with Holm Oak and Judas trees.

According to the 2018 Trees and Woodlands Protection Regulations, Ficus trees are protected if located within urban public open spaces.

Although the ERA case officer report notes that, it nevertheless concluded that the ERA directorate "finds no issue with the proposal" to transplant them.

It said transplanting should be done in line with ERA's 'Guidelines on works involving trees'.

Among other things, those guidelines state that "in general, not more than 25% of the overall crown and no major boughs should be removed" when transplanting.

As outrage mounted on Monday at the sight of the denuded trees, an ERA spokesperson said that "removing the canopy and the smaller branches ensured the trees' survival during transplanting."

The 'butchering' of trees

By Monday evening, footage of birds frantically flying over the area looking for a roosting place went viral, drawing even more condemnation on social media.

BirdLife Malta has condemned the transplanting and described it as "butchering".

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has also made it clear he opposes the council decision, posting an image of himself holding up a placard with images of trees reading "leave them there".

The Malta Ranger Unit in a statement on Tuesday condemned ERA for having approved the transplanting.

"When the government allows such trees to be cut with impunity, it makes our work to protect the environment harder. Rampant and pointless destruction sends a message to the general public that the law is not for everyone."

The Environment Ministry and Mosta local council have yet to comment about the issue.