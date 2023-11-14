Updated 4.45pm

Activists protesting the removal of mature trees in Mosta square were manhandled and handcuffed by police officers on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers dragged protesters away from the area, pushed them to the ground and handcuffed them.

“The situation right now is, they are basically arresting us for remaining here peacefully,” an unseen person could be heard saying on a Moviment Graffitti live stream. “We are going to remain here and we will not let them work. We aren’t stupid we know why they want to close off the trees and the diggers from the public eye.”

Among those handcuffed was activist leader and Mosta resident Andre Callus, who was then carried away by two police officers. He returned, uncuffed and alone, roughly 30 minutes later.

Callus told journalists that police officers were not the problem and that activists' issue was with the Mosta local council and Environment and Resources Authority, which approved the council's application to remove the mature trees.

Callus returns to the protest group. Video: Daniel Tihn

Home Affairs Minister: Right to peaceful protest is sacrosanct

The police's heavy-handed approach drew condemnation from the Opposition and civil society.

"Those who protest to protect trees are arrested, while those who stole millions remain free," PN leader Bernard Grech wrote.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri stopped short of defending the police action.

"Let me be clear," he wrote on social media. "People have the right to protest peacefully, and nobody, not even the police, can impinge on this right."

The Malta LGBTIQ Rights Association (MGRM) said it would be suspending all meetings with government MPs and withdraw from the state-led LGBTIQ Consultative Council as a result of the incident.

“This blatant disregard towards the environment, rule of law, and the role of activists and NGOs in a democratic society has now reached a breaking point,” MGRM said.

“We will revisit this position if we receive a formal apology for this incident and if we receive reassurance that the trees will remain in place.”

Transplanting outrage

The police action comes ahead of a plan to move 12 mature Ficus trees away from the square and transplant them to another area in Mosta, to the dismay of residents and environmentalists.

A public uproar erupted after the trees were aggressively pruned on Monday, ahead of their planned transplanting to another part of Mosta.

On Tuesday morning, activists turned up to the site, blocking diggers and excavators and preventing workers from uprooting the trees as planned.

Architects distance themselves from decision

While 2018 regulations state that Ficus trees are protected when located in urban public areas, the ERA found no objection to the council's application to remove them.

A case officer's report states that the council wanted to transplant the trees "to improve the overall design of the square".

But the architects responsible for designing the square's renovation, Studjurban, have completely dissociated themselves from the decision to transplant the trees.

Junior Minister defends transplanting

Alison Zerafa Civelli, the junior minister responsible for local councils, defended the Mosta council.

"There's a plan to relocate the trees, which will be replaced with others. The council consulted, agreed and got the necessary permits. The council is doing these works for the benefit of residents and the locality," she said as she entered parliament.

Alison Zerafa Civelli speaks outside parliament on Tuesday. Video: Daniel Ellul

Concerns about wildlife

BirdLife Malta has argued that the aggressive pruning and transplanting harms bird species, as at this time of year White Wagtails (Zakak Abjad), Common Starlings (Sturnell) and Spanish Sparrows (Għasfur tal-Bejt) seek shelter in the trees at night as they roost together for safety.

However, the Environmental Resources Authority said that ficus trees usually survive transplanting and this was the best time for them to be relocated. The environmental watchdog also noted that removing the canopy and the smaller branches ensured the trees' survival during transplanting