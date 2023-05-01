Isabelle Bonnici, the mother of construction collapse victim Jean Paul Sofia, marked Labour Day by laying a wreath at the Workers’ Memorial in Msida, reiterating her call for a public inquiry into her son's death.

Sofia, 20, was killed when a building under construction collapsed in Corradino in December.

Sofia's parents have blamed their son's death on inaction by state entities as well as those responsible for the construction site’s development.

His mother has been campaigning for an independent public inquiry into the incident, supported by the Nationalist Party. Prime Minister Robert Abela has rebuffed the calls, saying the ongoing magisterial inquiry is sufficient.

On Monday Bonnici paid tribute to her son and others who died at their workplace.

In her fight for justice, Bonnici wants to ensure there are no more victims of greed and carelessness, and that workers return home safely after a day of work, according to a post on the Facebook page Għal Jean Paul.

"It is important to launch a public inquiry, parallel to a magisterial inquiry, into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

"Only a public inquiry can identify the institutions' failure of protecting the life of beloved Jean Paul.

"Only a public inquiry can reveal shortcomings and provide recommendations to amend the law protecting workers' lives, including on construction sites.

"Only a public inquiry can protect workers from those who don't value life and family."