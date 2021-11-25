The Civil Protection Department has issued this video showing a helicopter rescue by the armed forces as motorists were trapped by floodwaters on Thursday.

Cars were dragged away in several localities as roads were flooded, but no one was reported to be seriously injured.

The Civil Protection Department said that during a rescue operation, some of its members found themselves in difficulty and called the AFM for assistance. A civilian was also rescued.

The police said several rescue operations were carried out across Malta as the Meteorological Office issued an orange warning.