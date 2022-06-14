Malta needs stricter regulation of the use of e-scooters before a tragedy happens, Nationalist MP Graziella Attard Previ said in parliament on Tuesday.

Speaking during the adjournment, the former Sliema mayor said that while there was nothing wrong with the use of e-scooters, especially on an island that has traffic congestion and parking problems, one could not ignore the misuse of these scooters either.

Last Sunday, an Italian man riding an e-scooter was grievously injured in a collision with a Toyota Corolla. The accident happened in Triq San Ġorġ in St.Julian’s.

“In this country, we have a habit of waiting for a big accident before we take action, and by then it would be too late," the Nationalist MP said.

She complained that e-scooters were whizzing past pedestrians as well above their speed limit. Time and again there were two people on one scooter, which was against the law.

“Some riders do not observe the rules of the road (...) they ignore one-way signs and sometimes even jump red lights,” she said.

Last year, then Transport Minister Ian Borg called for e-scooter users to be more responsible and considerate when using them.

Attard Previ asked if Transport Malta has studied the pros and cons of the use of such e-scooters.

“We know that there are advantages to the use of these scooters, and they are becoming more popular, but now is the time to increase enforcement, both to protect these e-scooter riders but also to protect other citizens,” she said.