One of two men accused of murdering a man and attempting to kill his cousin has been released on bail against a €50,000 bond.

Owen Schembri, who denies his involvement in the fatal shooting at Mqabba last July, was on Thursday granted bail against a €15,000 deposit and a €35,000 personal guarantee by Madam Justice Edwina Grima.

Schembri, 18, and another suspect, 19-year-old Leon Debono stand accused with murdering Saviour Gaffarena and grievously injuring his cousin Vince Gaffarena.

Saviour Gaffarena, 27, had been found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija, Mqabba.

17-year-old Vince Gaffarena was shot in the chest and the face, but survived the attack.

In her decree, Madam Justice Grima, presiding over the Criminal Court, granted Schembri bail after taking into consideration the advanced stage of the criminal proceedings.

Police inspector Kurt Zahra told the court that there were civilians who may be summoned as witnesses or themselves charged with certain offences.

The judge also took into consideration the fact that Vince Gaffarena had chosen not to testify so as not to incriminate himself.

Schembri’s father told the court he was ready to step in as a guarantor for his son.

The bail conditions include a curfew and a provisional supervision order.

Debono did not request bail and remains in preventive custody at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin appeared for Schembri. Lawyers Giannella De Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell are assisting Debono.