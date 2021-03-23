Daphne Caruana Galizia’s killers should not be pardoned, a foundation set up by her family has said.

“Full justice can only be served if Daphne’s killers receive the punishment that fits their crime - the murder of a mother by criminals who were willing to blow up her family with her to make sure she is killed,” the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said.

Justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia means her murderers should not be pardoned.

The foundation was reacting to news that brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio have filed requests for presidential pardons in exchange for testimony about the 2017 murder. One of the brothers, Alfred, also claims to have evidence linking an ex-minister to the murder and an attempted robbery.

The Degiorgio brothers are the fourth and fifth people to have sought a pardon in exchange for information related to the murder and other past crimes.

In its statement, the foundation argued that past crimes “should not be cashed as currency for killers to escape justice for murder.”

“Crimes should be solved and criminals brought to justice, but not at the expense of denying Daphne the justice she deserves. She has already given too much for that,” the foundation said.

The foundation, which was established in April 2019, seeks to ensure full justice and transparency in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation, to support work to protect investigative journalists and support independent, non-partisan media.