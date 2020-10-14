Former prime minister Joseph Muscat abused of his power as prime minister when he handed Konrad Mizzi an €80,000-a-year consultancy job just days after Mizzi had resigned as minister, a report by the Standards Commissioner is understood to have concluded.

Sources said the report, which has not yet been published, found that it was Muscat himself who ordered that the Malta Tourism Authority engage the disgraced former minister as its consultant.

MTA CEO Johann Buttigieg reportedly said he had verified the request personally with Muscat.

The Standards Commissioner's report is understood to have found that Muscat was guilty of multiple ethical breaches of the ministerial code of ethics.

The report's findings will be on the agenda of meeting of the parliamentary committee for standards in public life which will be meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The scandal had emerged in January, when Times of Malta revealed that Mizzi had landed the lucrative job days after he was forced to resign as tourism minister. His departure from Cabinet came as the country was rocked by the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mizzi was linked to Fenech through 17 Black, a Fenech-owned company which leaked emails revealed was intended to funnel funds to offshore companies owned by Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

He was subsequently also expelled from the Labour Party and is now an independent MP.

Times of Malta had reported that Mizzi was given a three-year contract with a salary of €6,700 per month - €80,400 annually - plus a fully-expensed executive-level car and driver, which he could choose to replace with a lump sum of €11,400 annually. Other perks, including insurance and phone allowances, were also included in the contract.

The consultancy deal meant Mizzi would be earning significantly more than he did as a minister. Ministers make around €61,000 per year.

Konrad Mizzi walks out of Castille to announce his resignation in November 2019. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The contract was dated December 9, 2019. Muscat had already his intention to step down as prime minister by that time.

After Mizzi's contract was exposed, the Tourism Ministry had ordered that it be terminated immediately. Nevertheless, pressure to investigate the deal was maintained by Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson Carmel Cacopardo, who asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate the case.

Though it is now up to the parliamentary committee to decide whether to publish the report or not, Standards Commissioner George Hyzler recommended such course of action, as soon as the committee would deem it appropriate.