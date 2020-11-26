Former prime minister Joseph Muscat has confirmed he holidayed at a hotel in France owned by alleged murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech but has failed to answer questions about whether the trip was a gift.

Muscat confirmed to Times of Malta that he travelled with his family and that of Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis to the Évian-Les-Bains Hilton in northern France.

The trip is believed to have occurred in 2017, before journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered - a crime which Fenech stands accused of conspiring to commit.

Muscat said: “The stay in France some years back was part of a family holiday, and no local taxpayer or EU funds were used. We travelled from and back to Malta on commercial flights and paid accordingly.”

When asked in follow up questions whether this meant Muscat had paid for the accommodation or just the flights, the former prime minister said “I replied quite clearly” before referring Times of Malta back to its original source.

Muscat was also asked whether he had taken a private jet from the French resort to an urgent EU summit and if so who had paid for this. It is understood the summit Muscat is referring to was the Special European Council that took place in April 2017. News of the trip was reported on Thursday morning by Lovin Malta.

He confirmed that an urgent European summit had been called “at short notice after the holiday was scheduled”.

“I flew via private flight to the meetings. The said cost is borne by the European Union, irrespective of the place of departure. The same would have happened had I been in Malta,” he said.

Muscat added that Minister Zammit Lewis and his family were with the Muscats and that he had asked him to join for the EU meetings, “given he was a cabinet colleague”.

“I believe whoever gave you this information has misled you,” Muscat concluded.