Developers seem to have run out of original stonework to reconstruct a Knights-era farmhouse that was demolished in 2018 ahead of the building of Centre Parc, a large retail complex in Qormi.

The farmhouse at Tal-Istabal, close to the headquarters of the post office, featured an original coat of arms believed to represent Grand Master Manuel Pinto de Fonseca, who was elected in 1741.

Its demolition in 2018 had been halted by the Planning Authority after it emerged that the works were being carried out without the required permission.

But one of the developers behind the project, Vincent Borg, then told Times of Malta that the farmhouse had been carefully dismantled and would be reconstructed using the original building material.

Three years on, the farmhouse was being rebuilt under the watchful eye of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

The current state of the reconstructed farmhouse. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“The reconstruction of the farmhouse, subject to adherence to the original restoration method statement (RMS), was taking place under the monitoring of the superintendence.

“While the process was underway, it resulted that there is not enough original stonework and hence the superintendence advised the applicant to submit an augmented and revised RMS which caters for the new stone-work,” a spokesperson said.

Asked about what had happened to the stonework, the spokesperson said the superintendence had no further comments to make.

Neither would it comment about an old mill room which, once reconstructed, should be relocated towards the western-most corner of the site.

Other archaeological discoveries

In a document submitted to the Planning Authority last month, the superintendence asked the architect to provide a clarification on the current state of the mill room and photos of where the dismantled building is stored.

It also noted that the farmhouse should be reconstructed using the original materials and techniques. And while the deteriorated timber apertures could be replaced, the niches, statue, coat of arms and any other cultural heritage features should be re-instated in their original position, the superintendence said.

RELATED STORIES Culture watchdog silent on demolition of historic farmhouse

Razed Knights-era farmhouse still awaiting reconstruction

“Given the highly deteriorated state of conservation of the farmhouse, use of new franka stone for the internal walls of the building will be allowed.

“However, the old, dismantled masonry from the farmhouse should be used in keeping with best practice and traditional technique,” it said in its representation.

The superintendence remarked, in the same document, that it remained unclear if a rock-cut tomb and cart ruts discovered on site had been left visually accessible.

Another archaeological feature discovered in the area – an ancient wall that falls outside the site perimeter – has been documented and re-buried beneath the newly formed road.

Times of Malta reached out for comment to the applicant Centre Parc Holdings. Borg, however, could not be reached for additional comment.