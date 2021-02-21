A new PN government would investigate the Nadur land registration issue properly, withdrawing the current registration and amending the law if necessary, party leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Addressing a political activity in Victoria, Grech said that, a year ago, Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke to the families of Nadur promising he would seek a solution.

But a year has passed, and nothing has been done for these families, Grech said.

Last year, Nadur residents were taken by surprise when they discovered they have no legal title to their property in an area registered to belong to the Beneficcju Ta’ Sant Antonio Delli Navarra.

Grech said that, on Friday, he spoke to the families concerned who expressed their worries and concerns. Grech said too much time has passed and the government was expected to do something about these issues.

“It is clear that the process was not done well, and that the government could have taken steps to protect these people, families, but it has not done anything.

"If the government leaves this issue unresolved, I promise that a Nationalist government will conduct a serious investigation and the registration will be withdrawn and, if necessary, the law will be amended.”

On Gozo, Grech also said that the party is discussing how to increase the minimum wage for Gozitans and create work in Gozo.

“In the coming weeks, the Nationalist Party will be discussing how to create good quality jobs with good wages for the Gozitans in Gozo,” he said.

Grech added that a PN-led government would ensure that, wherever possible, Gozitan workers in Malta will be given the opportunity to telework for two days each week.

It will also see how such an incentive can be applied to the private sector.

COVID-19 contact tracing 'has failed'

On COVID-19, Grech said that the PN wants to see an end of the pandemic so that an election would be held, giving the people the opportunity to vote for a better future. be able to hold an election to see what the people want.

He urged the public to continue to follow measures aimed at beating the pandemic and he called out Abela for ignoring warnings. He also said the contact tracing system had failed.

“We want people to start meeting again, attend parties, go to the disco, sit side by side, embrace one another, meet in squares and discuss ideas,” he said.

Cannabis

Grech also said that the Nationalist Party is in favour of decriminalising cannabis for personal use in a responsible way.

“We call for more education, for our youths to learn about the dangers of drug," he said.