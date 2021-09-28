The Environment and Resources Authority has demanded a full impact assessment of a big development proposed in the parking lot of the old trade fair grounds in Naxxar.

ERA made the request after the developers submitted fresh plans for the massive project, taking the form of two oval towers of eight and 10 floors instead of the original five bottle-like structures.

Somewhat ironically, the ERA had initially concluded that no EIA was required for the first design because the “impacts are unlikely to be significant”.

The site of the proposed development is 35 metres from the urban conservation area of Naxxar, 100 metres from the Grade 1 scheduled complex of Palazzo Parisio and its gardens and 260 metres from the Grade 1 Torri Gauci.

It covers an area of just under 5,200 square metres.

Last November, the Planning Authority’s board sent the project back to the drawing board, unhappy with such a massive development so close to the UCA.

The previous design, which has now been shelved.

How has the proposal changed?

The new proposal has done away with a supermarket and office space and instead proposes residential units with some commercial outlets. The number of apartments was originally 113 and has now increased to 136.

Architects previously envisaged roofed open spaces, but the new proposal plans open space in between the two towers.

The applicant of PA02427/21, Joe Debono, on behalf of San Pawl tat-Tarġa Investments Limited, is seeking a permit for the “medium-rise buildings” including the excavation of four basement levels including 360 parking spaces, 79 garages, a gymnasium and spa with indoor pool, as well as two restaurants, a bar, a childcare centre and 10 shops.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage objected to the new plans.

While saying the new design was much better, it still has “strong reservations” and demanded further photomontages to determine the visual impact on the surroundings.

The Superintendence and Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee expressed “grave concern” over the height and volumes of the proposed structures, which were not only close to the UCA but highly visible from around the island, they said.