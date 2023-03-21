The need for blood donations continues to increase on the back of improved medical interventions and a rise in emergency cases, however, the number of donations is on a downward trend, sometimes putting the national blood supply in “dire straits”.

In 2018 and 2019, the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) received 16,212 and 16,681 donations respectively.

The figure dropped to 15,306 donations in 2020 and only picked up slightly in 2021 and 2022 with 15,832 and 15,868 donations respectively.

The NBTS aims for 50 daily donors – equivalent to 18,250 donations a year if all were able to donate, but there is an inevitable donor deferral rate.

Prospective donors could be asked to postpone their donation for various reasons, including travelling to exotic places and getting a tattoo – lifestyle practices that have recently become more popular.

The NBTS receives most donations over the weekend, with much fewer donors turning up during the week – also a reflection of busier lifestyle.

'We need 50 donations a day to cater for a national disaster'

“This is why we are urging people who donate for the first time to turn it into a pattern – a good habit so to speak – and return to donate blood after three months in the case of men, and four in the case of women.

"We have noticed that a lot of people donate once – maybe to mark a special occasion, or as part of a team effort at work,” Denise Borg Aquilina, a medical consultant at the NBTS said.

“We constantly need blood products for the treatment of cancer and blood diseases, elective surgeries and post-partum complications. Unfortunately, we’ve rarely managed to attract 50 donors a day, and the figures are dropping. We need 50 donations a day because, at all times, we aim to cater for a national disaster as well as routine treatment with blood.”

Over recent weeks, the NBTS has issued several calls for donations.

“Most often our calls are answered, but when the reply is insufficient, we risk the cancellation or postponement of operations. We have recently often found ourselves in dire straits because of increased accidents and fewer donations. I’d like to urge people not to wait for our call. If you’re healthy and haven’t donated for three/four months, drop by,” Borg Aquilina said.

“A pint of blood costs very little for the donor but means the world to the receiver. Blood is something that we cannot buy or create, and without donors, the health system could literally come to a halt.”

At the moment there is a huge demand, especially for the O+ and A+ type.

Those who wish to give blood and have any queries should phone 8007 4313 to check if they are eligible. Donors should take their identity card, driving licence or Maltese passport with them.

To keep updated, look up National Blood Transfusion Service – Malta on Facebook.