Proposed construction rules completely ignored the well-being of residents as well as occupational health and safety concerns, pressure group Moviment Graffitti said in a statement.

The draft rules, which propose an increase in the applicable fines for developers, do not address the anxieties of the public regarding the “accidents” that took place in the past weeks, and the spate of deaths on construction sites.

“It also appears that there has been no effort in favour of real and efficient enforcement, despite the promises that have been made in the media”, the group said.

A protest organised by the group on Tuesday saw hundreds marching and chanting against “developers’ rule”.

Protesters marched to the main offices of the Malta Developers Association in Guardamangia.

Moviment Graffitti has proposed a capping on the number of planning permits for residential and commercial projects, since these caused an unacceptable amount of noise, dust and traffic congestion.

The group’s statement comes ahead of an extraordinary general meeting being held by the chamber of architects and civil engineers on Friday afternoon.

A formal position on the new construction proposals is expected to be approved by the chamber during the meeting.

Following the collapse of a building in Mellieħa earlier this month, the Chamber sounded the alarm bell on a construction industry “in crisis”.

“We have a complete lack of regulation of contractors, a complete lack of adequate competencies among the workforce, confusion about the various roles and responsibilities on construction sites, building regulations which date back to the 19th century, as well as a serious lack of enforcement.

Unless we take immediate action, matters will only get worse,” the chamber said.