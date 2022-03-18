Two women, aged 78 and 90, died while COVID positive between Thursday and Friday, bringing the death toll from the virus to 621.

A total of 301 people meanwhile tested positive for COVID overnight while 87 recovered. New cases topped 300 on Thursday - the first time since January 26.

This means there are currently 2,073 active cases, 46 of whom are at Mater Dei Hospital.

Of these, one is in ITU.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has attributed a recent rise in cases to a cold snap, increased socialising and the circulation of a subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus strain.