The strong waves battering Malta’s shores smashed through the newly-built Gozo fast ferry terminal in the Grand Harbour, leaving a trail of destruction in their path.

Photos shot on Friday afternoon show that most of the panelling inside has been destroyed and the electrical circuit destroyed.

The fast ferry terminal in Valletta and the one in Mġarr, Gozo, cost a total of €2.5 million. The service was launched in 2021.

The landing sites had been installed with ticketing booths, emergency equipment, a marshalling zone, as well as sheltered waiting areas and public toilets.

However, none of these were on site when Times of Malta visited the Valletta terminal on Friday afternoon.

Sea water flooded the fast ferry terminal in Valletta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Storm Helios hit the Maltese islands late on Wednesday as a depression that was located over Algeria began to cross Libya and move towards the centre of the Mediterranean.

From the early hours of Thursday, very strong wind gripped the country, at times reaching gale force. The Meteorological Office issued an orange warning of very strong winds.

The storm left a trail of damages, including in Għarb, where balconies on three facades collapsed onto six cars parked beneath. No one was injured in this incident.

Other casualties included part of Popeye Village in Mellieħa, the 17th century Għajn Tuffieħa tower and the airport VIP lounge.