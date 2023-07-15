Caravan owners have been given more space to park their vehicles in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq after the Naxxar council unanimously approved two new sites along the coast.

An extraordinary local council meeting on Wednesday was called to discuss changes to the local council’s caravan policy after owners protested on Sunday calling for more parking sites.

Half of the parking area in the sites known as Taż-Żiemel and il-Għoqot has now been identified for caravans.

The council had previously designated another part of il-Għoqot as the only caravan site.

“I believe we have found a good compromise for everyone,” Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami said during the council meeting.

Protesters took their caravans to the streets on Sunday, driving from Baħar iċ-Cagħaq to Luqa.

At the protest one caravan owner, Raymond Ambrogio, had complained that the area designated for caravans was in a filthy state and was littered with broken tiles.

Other owners had previously spoken to Times of Malta saying il-Għoqot is in a state of disarray and complained about foul smells due to the Magħtab waste complex across the road.

New regulations for caravans came into force on July 1.

Owners may park in designated areas which will be provided with utility services at a cost of €10 per day.

To do so, they must apply for renewable permits, which cover a maximum period of seven days.

Non-designated areas will have no utility services, and caravan owners can apply for renewable three-day permits for €5 a day. It is up to local councils to decide whether permits are granted or not.

They, in turn, keep the income generated from permit fees.