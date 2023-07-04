The only new legal parking site for caravans in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq reeks of foul smells, is full of dust and dangerous for children, owners have complained.

From July 1, caravan and camper owners need a permit to occupy any space on the coast for a maximum of three days in new legislation which has upset several owners.

Times of Malta spoke to five caravan owners who paid for their permit but still did not park at the designated site.

“They want to put us in Magħtab,” caravan owner Simone Runza said.

In Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, where many caravans have traditionally parked, the Naxxar council has designated the site known as il-Għoqot as the only area where caravan owners can station their vehicles.

But the owners are unhappy with the area, saying it is located just opposite the entrance of the Magħtab waste complex.

Only two caravans were parked at the site when Times of Malta visited the area on Monday morning. Around a dozen other caravans and campers were parked further down the road.

Five caravan and camper owners complained about the stench and the dust at the site at il-Għoqot. Holding her infant son, Runza said the il-Għoqot site is dangerous for children who can easily run onto the oncoming traffic of the coast road.

“I’m not here to break the law, but I feel that place is not appropriate,” she said.

She said a three-day permit was too short considering caravan owners can spend up to four hours setting it up once parked.

“I believe there should be a system where we pay a yearly fee and be allowed to stay here. I can’t afford to buy a summer house in Mellieħa or go on holiday to Dubai. A caravan is what I can afford,” she said.

53 owners apply for permit

A new caravan owners’ association met with Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami on Monday afternoon.

During the meeting, the campers’ group proposed revising the sites where they can park, with the mayor saying she will forward the proposals to the council.

“We are not against caravans, but we want everything organised,” the mayor said.

Since Saturday, 53 owners have applied for a permit, she said.

Local councils minister Owen Bonnici underlined the need to strike a balance between the wishes of campers who would like to occupy public land for long periods and the wishes of local councils, NGOs and the public.

“These are pristine areas next to the coast,” he said.

The best system was for local councils to approve permits in areas they decide upon, he said.

What are the new caravan rules?

New caravan rules came into force on Saturday. Caravan owners need to apply for and pay for permits to sit next to the coast.

Designated areas supplied with utility services will cost owners €10 a day. A renewable permit will cover a maximum of seven days.

Non-designated areas will have no utility services. Caravan owners can apply for three-day permits for €5 a day. The permit can be renewed.