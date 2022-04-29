New speed cameras have been installed along the accident-prone Coast Road after an investigation concluded that a major accident was caused by reckless speeding.

The road, which stretches from Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to St Paul’s Bay, now has two speed cameras on one carriageway, with speed limits of 60km/h and 70km/h, and two on the other with the same speed limits.

The two cameras heading out to St Paul's Bay have been in place for about a year.

The Transport Ministry said the new cameras had been installed in recent days following a recommendation from the attorney general.

Another fatal accident along the Coast Road in August 2020.

“According to a technical report conducted as part of a magisterial inquiry, it turned out that the road accident being deliberated was caused by overspeeding.

“The attorney general has recommended that Transport Malta should install a number of speed cameras in strategic points along Triq il-Kosta,” a ministry spokesperson said.

The transport ministry did not say which accident the magisterial inquiry was referring to, however, sources said it was linked to the 2020 death of a 51-year-old motorcyclist.

According to the transport regulator, the Coast Road is Malta’s most dangerous, with the highest concentration of accidents, injuries and fatalities up until 2020.

Official figures show that six deaths and over 70 grievous injuries were reported because of collisions and other incidents on the thoroughfare between 2010 and 2018.

Just a few days ago a motorcyclist was in critical condition after a high-speed crash with a car.

Transport Malta pinpoints black spots

Meanwhile, the government spokesperson said Transport Malta had carried out an analysis of drivers on the Coast Road, which for years has attracted petrolheads as one of the island’s longest stretches of asphalt.

The authority highlighted high-risk areas along the road where the spokesperson said motorists were reaching excessive speeds, which was leading to serious accidents.

The spokesperson yesterday added that the recommendation for added speed cameras was then put to cabinet before being implemented.