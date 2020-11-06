Newly elected 13th district MP Joseph Ellis took his oath of allegiance as a new member of the House when Parliament met on Friday.

Ellis won a casual election on Thursday for the Gozo seat vacated following the death of Frederick Azzopardi.

In a brief address, he promised to do his utmost to strengthen Parliament’s tradition as the place where people’s rights of people are safeguarded.

He thanked his family for their constant help as well as his new constituents in Gozo.

He said he would do his best to be loyal to the trust placed in him and paid tribute to the late Azzopardi, whose seat he was taking.