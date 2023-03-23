Environment and heritage NGOs are on a mission to drum up objectors to the “monstrosity” of a development proposed at the 17th-century Gozo Heritage building in Għajnsielem.

The development would overshadow the vernacular landmark building and its surroundings, rising six storeys in a two-floor area and destroying the iconic skyline from Xewkija to Għajnsielem, the NGOs warned.

They urged the public to object to PA/00831/23 before the March 24 deadline.

The proposed development is on Triq l-Imġarr and Triq il-Qigħan, at the site of the former privately owned Gozo Heritage museum, which closed down in 2009. It would entail additions and alterations to the existing building through underlying parking and residential accommodation with ancillary facilities.

A 'for sale' sign on the facade of the Gozo Heritage museum, which closed down in 2009.

The reasons to object include the fact that the project “disregards aspects of the local plans”, Din l-Art Ħelwa said.

Under those plans, all development overlooking the ODZ areas should strive to emulate the massing, colour, texture, building height and traditional architectural grammar found at the urban edge of the Gozitan settlements.

While the proposal took into consideration that architectural grammar, this was “overly overshadowed and rendered redundant” by the complete failure to respect the height of the neighbouring buildings”, DLĦ said.

All the dwellings in the two streets are two storeys high, whereas this application is proposing four more floors.

The NGO also said the development would set a detrimental precedent, opening the way for further destructive development in the area.

Major alterations were being proposed to a vernacular building, with some of the proposed balconies overlooking other dwellings.

The new building would also destroy another green lung between the dwellings, it said, calling for further research in view of the “huge strain” on the infrastructure.

An image taken from a Facebook post of the NGO Għawdix, which, along with other NGOs, is calling for objections.

DLĦ is guiding objectors to list “total overdevelopment” as one of the reasons as well as the fact that the building would be “overbearing” on adjacent two-storey residential properties.

The site was surrounded by strategic open space, requiring lower buildings in the area, while detailed information on the size and amount of accommodation was also lacking.

The application by Karkanja Development Ltd, whose architect is Gordon Vella, awaits recommendation, according to the case status.

In its recent representation, the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage noted that the site was located within Għajnsielem’s development zone and bore onto a rural area and an outside development zone settlement.

The Grade 1 Santa Ċeċilja tower and chapel are located approximately 100 metres away from the property, it said, drawing attention to the importance of context in the perception of scheduled properties and adding that the views of these scheduled buildings were to be protected and enhanced.

Two Neolithic huts and several cart ruts were recorded 800 metres away, the heritage watchdog pointed out. The area had a “degree of archaeological potential” and could require appropriate mitigation measures to safeguard any features that may be present.

“The superintendence immediately draws attention to the vernacular value and historical significance of the existing building,” the representation stated, noting that the earliest parts seemed to date to the mid-17th century and probably originally consisted of a manorial farmstead.

The house in the 1990s.

Throughout the years, it had undergone modifications and additions, such as the loggias, which probably dated back to the 18th century.

In the late 20th century, the building became the Gozo Heritage museum and must have been subject to several alterations, the SCH noted.

It contained significant architectural features, including double-skinned walls, masonry arches, mangers, timber beams and alcoves.

Nevertheless, it “favourably” noted the architect’s intent to preserve much of the historic fabric and was not opposed, in principle, to the proposed creation of basement levels on condition that the architect clarified how the historic structures would be preserved during excavation works.

It said it would comment further on the planning application following receipt of a works method statement and photomontages of the proposed development.