Civil society NGOs Repubblika and #occupyjustice are to resume protests outside parliament seeing 'truth and justice'.

The protests had reached their peak late last year amid revelations related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia which led to a government crisis and the prime minister's resignation. In another protest in January, those present complained that despite the crisis, nothing had changed.

The protest on Monday at 6pm will be held in view of even more revelations in court and after Times of Malta and Reuters on Friday revealed how 17 Black, a company owned by Yorgen Fenech, the businessman suspected of having masterminded Caruana Galizia's murder, made millions off Enemalta's purchase of a windfarm in Montenegro

The group said they do not want Malta to continue to sink under the weight of corruption.

They said they are calling for a joint investigation by Europol and the Malta police into the Caruana Galizia assassination and related corruption and they want politicians who were linked to resign or be dismissed.

They are also calling for Enemalta's directors to assume their responsibilities and give a full account of the Montenegro deal, while seeking to recover the cash.