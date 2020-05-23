Nine new COVID-19 cases were detected between Friday and Saturday, bumping the total number of coronavirus cases in Malta to 609.



The new cases were identified from 1,727 swab tests - a number that matched the one-day testing record set six days ago.



Healthcare workers now have 130 active cases of the virus on their hands, after four more patients recovered.



The figures were published by the Health Ministry, which released an infographic on its Facebook page. No details about individual cases were made available.

Earlier in the day, the Superintendence for Public Health said that one of the newly-identified cases was of a healthcare worker who has been working at a COVID-19 testing centre.

The worker, who was asymptomatic and found to be positive during routine screening, posed no danger to anyone who visited the testing centre as they were wearing full protective gear at all times, authorities said.

The testing centre, which they did not identify, was disinfected and is now operating normally.