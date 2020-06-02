Three months after the death of construction victim Miriam Pace inside her home, nothing had been done to prevent others from suffering the same fate, civil society group Repubblika said on Tuesday.

Pace, 54, died when her home in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Ħamrun, collapsed into a building site on March 2.

Two architects, a contractor and a construction worker have been charged with her involuntary homicide. They pleaded not guilty.

Following the collapse, the prime minister had ordered a review of excavation laws, which had been updated less than a year prior. The review is still pending.

Repubblika said in a statement that, so far, there had only been hollow speeches. No concrete action was taken.

It would be much better if Abela did something to ensure that people’s lives were protected instead of rushing to forgive fines to those who endangered others by breaking a law he himself enacted, Repubblika said.

“We hope that there are no interests of people who carry weight lurking behind the lack of action in taking the necessary steps to ensure that no one else dies and no other houses crumble,” it said.

Meanwhile, in a post on Facebook, Pace's daughter Ivana noted that while the country was returning to normality, her family's normality came to an end three months ago.