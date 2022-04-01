A total of 220 running metres of hedges will adorn the pope’s podium in Floriana as the florist entrusted with the job needed to come up with a design that excludes flowers.

The Vatican’s strict instructions are that the platform at the Granaries, where Mass is being said by Pope Francis on Sunday morning, will not include any blooms – during Lent, churches are left bare.

But Alistair Fenech, from Alistair Floral Design, who is doing the job for the second time, is not fazed by the fact that his ‘floral’ arrangement is largely based on green foliage, trees, shrubs and plants.

He is only throwing in slight touches of lilac to complement the stage design as well as orange and peach that match the purple hues.

Otherwise, the inspiration has come from the Bible and locally grown trees and plants, such as the bay leaf.

Using what is in season, Fenech is going for Cycas, almond and palm trees and willows while olive trees will feature prominently, being a “win-win” in his view.

“Not only do they appear in the Bible but they are also Mediterranean, locally grown and even very in at the moment, with boho trends taking root,” Fenech said.

The 'flower' arrangement being prepared for the pope's podium. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Setting completely different to 12 years ago

This time around, the setting is completely different from 12 years ago, when Pope Benedict visited Malta and his stage was a sea of yellow flowers.

“That was just after Easter, so we were still celebrating the feast,” Fenech recalled.

The natural look of this Sunday’s arrangement is also in keeping with the low-key Pope Francis and steers away from any form of ostentation, he continued.

The pontiff himself is different – less ceremonial – so this is not over the top either. We are not using hundreds of orchids and roses - Florist Alistair Fenech

“The pontiff himself is different – less ceremonial – so this is not over the top either. We are not using hundreds of orchids and roses.”

Nevertheless, it has been an “interesting” task for the florist, who pointed out that the natural feel also reflects the trends of the moment, with about 15kg of locally grown wheat sheaves in concealed buckets forming part of the landscape.

Plans for the occasion have been on the drawing board since the day of the official announcement of the Pope’s visit on February 10.

The outdoor 'church' being set up for the pope's mass in Floriana on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

By 1pm, Fenech had dropped everything and was already sending concepts and visuals to designer and artistic director Carlo Schembri, entrusted with creating this weekend’s podiums.

The two elements – architectural and floral – are intertwined, Fenech said about their second collaboration on a papal visit.

“From the initial stages, the architectural elements immediately incorporate the floral features, which add warmth and change the mood and feel. They finish off the project,” Fenech said.

Together with his large team, he has been transporting the material to the Granaries and much will soon be in place by today in the other sites he is decorating, including the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta, St Paul’s Grotto in Rabat and the Ħal Far Peace Lab.

For the floral arrangements in the Valletta palace, Fenech has access to San Anton and Verdala, where he can comb the gardens and cut whatever he needs. Being the state part of the visit, cream, white and neutral flowers will be used here.

At the mercy of the elements

The Granaries venue remains the biggest challenge for the florist because it is an exposed outdoor space at the mercy of the elements.

Monitoring the weather forecast and aware that “anything can happen”, Fenech is ready to have to rearrange things on Sunday morning before the Mass starts at 10.15am in case of any disruptions.

It is not just about sourcing the materials, he said, but also the issue of quantities and that different plants from different suppliers can vary in size and look.

So Fenech has resorted to his contacts in the industry for 25 years to overcome this hurdle and even travelled to the largest garden centre in the Mediterranean last week to be sure he got what he needed.

“There is no such thing as cutting corners in a national event of this calibre. This is not a commercial project. It is about the prestige and the satisfaction and you will do everything to make sure you do not sacrifice anything.”