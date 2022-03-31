Some 12,000 people have booked a seat for the mass by Pope Francis at the Granaries in Floriana on Sunday morning.

The pontiff is set to travel to the island for a two-day visit on Saturday, where he is expected to meet pilgrims, hold a prayer meeting in Gozo and meet with migrants. It is the pope's first international visit in 2022.

Addressing a press conference, ahead of the visit, Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi said some 12,000 people had already reserved a seat for the mass on Sunday.

Others have also signed up to be on the waiting list.

Anyone without a ticket might also be allowed into the seated area if there are no-shows, Galea Curmi said, adding that this will be done on a first-come-first-served basis.

RELATED STORIES Pope signals migration is focus of Malta visit

The story that the Pope's podium in Malta will tell

“We would like to appeal to the people to welcome the pope with enthusiasm. This visit should serve as a message of hope. We encourage the people to welcome the pope wherever he passes and show him love. We should also open our ears and hearts to his message,” Galea Curmi said.

According to organising committee member Aaron Zahra, both popemobiles that will be used by the pope, as well as his official car, have already made their way to Malta. A number of delegates have also arrived, as have a number of the 300 international journalists expected to cover the visit.

Noting that the pope’s meetings and visits will be kept short, Galea Curmi said that although the people are urged to come out to greet the pontiff, they should not expect him to stop in every locality.

“People should greet him, but of course, they should not have high expectations because they will be disappointed if they expect him to stop everywhere,” the bishop said.

Zahra echoed the remarks, saying that those who own boats may accompany the pope at the Grand Harbour as he makes his way to Gozo. The public is also encouraged to greet the pope from the localities surrounding the Grand Harbour.

“Let’s make sure to give the pope a warm welcome,” Zahra said.

The Pope's programme in detail

Saturday

8am - Plane leaves Rome for Malta.

10am- Pope lands in Malta. Welcome ceremony with AFM, president and prime minister will take place at the airport.

10.50am - Pope makes his way to Valletta to visit the president at the Palace. After the meeting, the pope, president and prime minister will greet the people gathered at St George’s Square.

12.15am - Pope leaves Valletta for Rabat.

3.30pm - Pope leaves Rabat to go to the Grand Harbour where there will be a “big celebration”.

3.50pm - Pope boards catamaran to go to Gozo. The catamaran will travel close to the shore for the Pope to greet people.

5pm - Pope arrives in Gozo.

5.30pm - Pope leads prayer gathering at the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary.

6.45pm - Gozo Channel ferry carrying the Pope leaves Gozo for Ċirkewwa.

7.15pm - Pope arrives in Malta and makes his way back to Rabat.

Sunday

8.15am - Pope will visit St Paul’s Grotto and after the basilica to meet pilgrims.

10.15am - Mass at Floriana.

Noon - Mass ends.

12.15pm - Pope makes his way back to Rabat.

4.15pm - Pope leaves for the Peace Lab to meet migrants.

5.50pm - Pope arrives at MIA.

6.15pm - An Air Malta flight will take the pope back to Rome.