The sides of a canopy that sparked outrage in Sliema have been removed, with the operators of the chocolate shop saying that, while their structure was permitted, they want to listen to the community.

A structure dubbed a ‘metal cage’ appeared on The Strand, in Sliema last week, sparking outrage among residents and business owners who felt that the canopy was further encroaching on the public promenade.

However, ‘Sunday in Scotland’ founder Amer Wahoud told Times of Malta that, while the business did not construct anything that wasn’t permitted in their approved planning application, the design of the canopy has been changed to remove the three enclosed sides.

They are really only windows and we’ve had them removed so it’s all open on three sides - Founder Amer Wahoud

Explaining that ‘Sunday in Scotland’ is a boutique brand that focuses on art and culture as well as chocolate, Wahoud said that a lot of thought and care had gone into the design of the outlet to create an artisanal space that respects the locality.

'All permits in order'

“When we took on this venue, we started to work on it and we had all our permits in order including for the canopy. Everything we envisioned for the outlet is artisanal, we work with locals as much as possible and some items are manufactured abroad. If we did not have a permit to put out the tables and chairs we honestly would not have done it,” he said.

He added that, following the backlash, he had invited the Planning Authority to inspect the canopy and was told the structure was not in breach of the approved permit.

What the canopy in Sliema looked like before.

“I might not be happy with this reaction but I understand and respect people’s views. We always try our best to coordinate with everyone involved in the locality, be it the council, the PA or the community,” Wahoud continued.

“We’ve now decided to change the design a little bit because they are really only windows and we’ve had them removed so it’s all open on three sides and the rest is the same.”

Saying that the canopy had been rather costly to manufacture, he stressed that the company was committed to quality and culture and would never knowingly break the rules.

'Respect for surroundings'

“I love the Maltese, I love how they live and I love how they like their food. I would never not abide by the rules,” Wahoud, who is from Lebanon, said.

Going into the creation of the company’s other outlet in Valletta, which has been open since 2017, he added that, similarly, a lot of care had gone into making the design of the outlet respectful of its surroundings.

“At a point, someone told me there was no need to spend so much time and money on it but, honestly, I said: ‘no way, we are in Valletta and we want it to be artisanal and vintage.’ We’ve always wanted to respect the nature of the location.

“We honestly want to do our best and help the local and business community out in any way we can. Because if one of us is doing well, then we’re all doing well.”