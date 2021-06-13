No new COVID-19 cases were detected over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Sunday morning.

In a post on Twitter, the minister said "Good morning. Zero day today."

Malta has now been registering a low number of new cases daily for more than a month.

There have also been no deaths for nearly three weeks.

The country's vaccination programme is also going well with more than 57% of residents aged 16 and over have been fully vaccinated against the virus, with that figure rising to 76% when calculating people who have received just one dose, according to figures provided by public health chief Charmaine Gauci on Friday.

Having allowed bars, cinemas and theatres to reopen this week, the government is now targeting the gradual resumption of larger-scale events for fully vaccinated people, starting from July 5 and subject to stringent capacity and entrance rules.