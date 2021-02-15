The authorities inspected 65% of licensed accommodation in Gozo during the Carnival weekend and found no one breaking the law, the Ministry of Tourism and Consumer Affairs said on Monday.

It said that its officials within the Malta Tourism Authority carried out more than 6,000 inspections in the first two weeks of February after the government announced new measures, including an 11pm closing time for restaurants. The government had also warned of tough action against the owners of holiday homes if more people were found inside than they were licensed for. The measures were aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 by preventing gatherings and house parties over the Carnival weekend.

The Tourism Ministry said that that between last Thursday and Sunday, 1,885 inspections were made in Malta. Two establishments were found open after hours and a third is being investigated by the police.

802 properties were inspected in Gozo during the same days and no one was found breaking the law. There are 1,255 licensed holiday homes in Gozo.

474 restaurants were inspected and no one was found breaking the law either.

The Gozo Tourism Association said last week that the fines introduced for overcrowding of rental accommodation had “scared” off the market, with bookings sharply down and Carnival in Gozo looking like any “normal weekend”.