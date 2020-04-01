A Maltese man who has just been discharged from hospital after three “terrible” weeks battling COVID-19 is urging people to heed the authorities’ advice because no one is immune to the pandemic.

“We all want to go out, but we all need to do a little sacrifice now. Please think not only of yourself, but also others whom you could potentially infect,” Sandy Marshall told Times of Malta.

“If you get coronavirus it will not only be tough for you, but you could also infect those who are vulnerable.”

The 52-year-old has just been discharged from hospital and will now spend two weeks in quarantine before he is tested to check whether he has totally recovered.

Marshall noticed fever three weeks ago. He was probably one of the first local transmissions, however health authorities could not trace the source.

When he called the 111 helpline he was told that he could not be suffering from COVID-19 as he had not been abroad, however, when the fever persisted five days later, he was swabbed at the Ħal Farruġ testing hub.

By then he was feeling weak and was also suffering body aches. As soon as the test results were out, he was taken to St Thomas Hospital in Qormi.

There he shared a room with other asymptomatic patients and was discharged after a couple of days.

However, when his fever persisted, he was admitted to Mater Dei’s Infectious Disease Unit, which is where he started seeing the first signs of recovery following numerous tests and medication, including intravenous treatment.

“Suffering fever for nearly three weeks is terrible. Although I didn’t suffer a cough – probably because I keep physically healthy – my body ached all over. It was tough.”

The past few weeks were also a “humbling experience” for Marshall.

He received several messages of support including from people he had not heard from for years.

“It shows that we are all in it together. No one is immune. Today it’s me and tomorrow it could be you.”

Marshall thanked all medical staff who put themselves on the frontline and go beyond their call of duty, while also providing comfort.